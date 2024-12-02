Wipro bonus shares: Investors to get additional share for each stock, here’s what we know

Wipro bonus shares trend on Google Search as one of India's top technology services and consulting companies is set to issue bonus shares on December 3, marking its 14th such announcement since the company's inception.

Wipro's Bonus Issue History

This latest move is part of Wipro's long-standing tradition of rewarding shareholders with additional shares. The company first issued bonus shares in October 1971 with a ratio of 1:3. This means that for every three shares held, shareholders received one additional share. In the years that followed, Wipro has made several bonus issues, with a prominent trend of offering shares in a 1:1 ratio, where shareholders received an additional share for every one they held.

Notably, the company also introduced a 2:1 bonus issue for two years running, followed by a 1:1 issue in 2005, a 2:3 bonus in 2010, and another 1:1 in 2017. The most recent bonus announcement came in January 2019, when Wipro declared a 1:3 bonus issue.

An Impressive Record of Growth

To illustrate the company's growth over the decades, consider this: if an investor had held 100 shares in Wipro in 1971, and had not sold or bought additional shares, they would have accumulated a staggering 682,667 shares today due to the company's various bonus issues.

Record Date Set for December 3

Wipro announced that the latest bonus issue will be in a 1:1 ratio, meaning shareholders will receive one additional share for every share they already own. This announcement was made alongside the company's second-quarter results. Shareholders who own Wipro shares by the end of Monday's (December 2, 2024) trading session will be eligible for the bonus.