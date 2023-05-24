Home Tech News Wish you could tweak that text? WhatsApp is letting users edit messages

Wish you could tweak that text? WhatsApp is letting users edit messages

WhatsApp is allowing users to do just that, for up to 15 minutes after they send a message.

By:AP
| Updated on: May 24 2023, 20:54 IST
WhatsApp
WhatsApp is allowing users to do just that, for up to 15 minutes after they send a message. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp
WhatsApp is allowing users to do just that, for up to 15 minutes after they send a message. (Bloomberg)

Wish you could reword that snarky text message you just sent?

WhatsApp is allowing users to do just that, for up to 15 minutes after they send a message. The popular chat app announced in a blog post Monday that users can correct misspellings, add more details or otherwise change what they have sent to friends, family and coworkers.

The ability to edit messages has started rolling out to people worldwide and will be available to all users in coming weeks, according to the company owned by Facebook parent Meta.

To fix a text, press and hold the sent message and pick “edit." After the changes, it will then display “edited,” but those receiving the message won't be able to see the edit history, WhatsApp says.

Apple last year revealed the ability to edit and unsend iMessages between iPhones in a system upgrade. Those on the receiving end see that a message was unsent and the edit history, the company said.

First Published Date: 24 May, 20:54 IST
