    Trending News

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Woman bank employee in Gurugram duped of 3 lakh over WhatsApp call

    Woman bank employee in Gurugram duped of 3 lakh over WhatsApp call

    Woman bank employee in Gurugram duped of 3 lakh

    By: PTI
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 11:42 IST
    In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    She realised that she had been duped when she made a normal call on his friend's number later and was told that he had not asked her for any money. (Bloomberg)

    A woman bank employee was duped of 3 lakh after a fraudster tricked her into believing that she was sending the money to a friend in distress, the Gurugram police said on Friday.

    The woman, a resident of Sector 43 of Gurugram, said she received a WhatsApp call Thursday from a number which had the display picture of her friend.

    "The audio was not clear on the WhatsApp call and soon after I got a message from his side that a tragedy had happened in his house and he needed monetary help. He sent two UPI IDs and asked me to transfer money. I transferred a total of 3 lakh in six transactions from my own account and that of my brother and sister," she said in her complaint.

    She realised that she had been duped when she made a normal call on his friend's number later and was told that he had not asked her for any money.

    Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

    "Action has been initiated.... An attempt has been made to freeze the amount by informing the bank about the forgery," Sandeep Kumar, the officer investigating the case, said.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 11:34 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum