Icon
Home Tech News Wordle 890 answer for November 26: A little too confusing? Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 890 answer for November 26: A little too confusing? Check hints, clues, solution today

  • Wordle 890 answer for November 26: It’s a simple word today. But if you do not have a strategy prepared, check these Wordle hints, clues and solution now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 26 2023, 23:39 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 890 answer for November 26: The fastest way to solve the puzzle goes through these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 890 answer for November 26: The fastest way to solve the puzzle goes through these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 890 answer for November 26: Sunday is going to be relaxing for many players. The puzzle today is not really going to test you. It's a straightforward word that you might even solve in 3-4 attempts. But all that will be possible only if you have a strategy prepared. If you are planning to make guesses, you are in for a tough time. Wordle is a very strategic game and the biggest strategy to use is letter elimination. If you do not know about it, check these Wordle hints and clues. And if you're looking to not lose your streak, scroll down to get the solution too.

Wordle 890 hints for November 26

Today's word is a simple one. There are no repeated letters, no uncommon letters or any strange letter arrangements. You will get to see word-specific clues in the section below. Here, we will discuss the letter elimination strategy. The entire point of it is to use words that are so unique that in every attempt, you eliminate five new letters. That way, in 3-4 attempts you would have gone through 15-20 letters, making it very easy to guess the word. Try this series: CHAMP, WORDY, TUBES and FLING. That's 20 letters done and you should get all your clues for today's word.

Wordle 890 clues for November 26

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter D.

4. One of the vowels in the word O.

5. The remaining vowel in the word is I.

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Wordle 890 answer for November 26

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SOLID. It means “hard and firm; not in the form of liquid or gas”. Hope the puzzle was easy for you! Come back again tomorrow to get more clues and new strategies.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 23:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
BGMI A3 Royale Pass
BGMI A3 Royale Pass giveaway announced! Grab the opportunity to get items for FREE
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon