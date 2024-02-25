Wordle today: Sunday delight, check hints, clues and answer for Feb 25

Wordle today: Hey there! Happy Sunday! Hope your weekend is going great. This week's Wordle was pretty easy, with words like PIPER, PRICE, MATCH, and BUILD. Most of these words we use every day, so the puzzle should have been easy for you. Today, you've got a good chance of figuring out the 5-letter answer easily too. Just be careful because you only have a few tries to get it right, and you wouldn't want to lose your winning streak to some careless guesswork. Don't take too many risks with only six attempts. If you're stuck, no worries! Check out hints and clues at the bottom. Scroll down to find the answer.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game in the New York Times created by Josh Wardle. In the game, you get a grid with empty boxes, and your task is to put letters in those boxes to create a valid word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle doesn't provide any clues. You have to figure out the correct letters in the correct order, and you only have 6 attempts to get it right. When you guess a letter correctly and place it in the right spot, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Today's Wordle answer doesn't have any letters that are repeated, and it's important to find it in order to win. Once you find all the letters, solving the puzzle becomes easy. The word for today is very common, and we believe that with just three to four letters, you can solve Wordle today.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter S.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter M.

3. There is only one vowel in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — This is what a person in a famous fairy tale does for a living.

These are hints for you. You've got two of the five letters. You should have the term even if you simply give it a fleeting thought. But if you're still unsure, just scroll down for today's Wordle answer.

Wordle today: Answer for February 24

Wait! Today's is just a piece of cake, and you can figure it out alone. If you don't want to know the answer to today's Wordle, stop reading now. But if it's your last attempt and you need the solution, it's below.

The answer for Wordle today is SMITH. It is a noun. It means "a person who makes or repairs metal objects” according to Webster's New World College Dictionary.

We gave you a lot of Wordle clues and hints, and we hope they helped you win. Be sure to return tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Also read other top stories today:

Samsung smart ring is coming! Samsung is planning to unveil its first wearable smart ring as part of its health lineup at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Know what it is all about here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Death calculator! When headlines recently proclaimed that AI can be used to create a “death calculator” that predicts the day you'll die, it sounded like something from a terrifying science fiction story. The reaction showed how readily people believe that AI has magical fortune-telling powers. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Gamers ahoy! Big news for you! Excitement builds as PlayStation 5 Pro rumours hint at impressive GTA 6 performance upgrades. Leaked details suggest improved framerates, raising anticipation among gamers worldwide. Know all about it here.