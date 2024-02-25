 Wordle today: Sunday delight, check hints, clues and answer for Feb 25 | Tech News
Home Tech News Wordle today: Sunday delight, check hints, clues and answer for Feb 25

Wordle today: Sunday delight, check hints, clues and answer for Feb 25

Wordle today: Not an uphill battle today, but the word rarely gets used in daily conversations, which can pose a hurdle! Explore the Wordle clues, hints, and answers to ensure your win in the game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 25 2024, 16:57 IST
Wordle
Wordle today: To solve the challenge, in case you get stuck, check these hints and clues (HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle today: To solve the challenge, in case you get stuck, check these hints and clues (HT Tech)

Wordle today: Hey there! Happy Sunday! Hope your weekend is going great. This week's Wordle was pretty easy, with words like PIPER, PRICE, MATCH, and BUILD. Most of these words we use every day, so the puzzle should have been easy for you. Today, you've got a good chance of figuring out the 5-letter answer easily too. Just be careful because you only have a few tries to get it right, and you wouldn't want to lose your winning streak to some careless guesswork. Don't take too many risks with only six attempts. If you're stuck, no worries! Check out hints and clues at the bottom. Scroll down to find the answer.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game in the New York Times created by Josh Wardle. In the game, you get a grid with empty boxes, and your task is to put letters in those boxes to create a valid word. Unlike crossword puzzles, Wordle doesn't provide any clues. You have to figure out the correct letters in the correct order, and you only have 6 attempts to get it right. When you guess a letter correctly and place it in the right spot, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

Today's Wordle answer doesn't have any letters that are repeated, and it's important to find it in order to win. Once you find all the letters, solving the puzzle becomes easy. The word for today is very common, and we believe that with just three to four letters, you can solve Wordle today.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter S.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter M.

3. There is only one vowel in today's Wordle word.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — This is what a person in a famous fairy tale does for a living.

These are hints for you. You've got two of the five letters. You should have the term even if you simply give it a fleeting thought. But if you're still unsure, just scroll down for today's Wordle answer.

Wordle today: Answer for February 24

Wait! Today's is just a piece of cake, and you can figure it out alone. If you don't want to know the answer to today's Wordle, stop reading now. But if it's your last attempt and you need the solution, it's below.

The answer for Wordle today is SMITH. It is a noun. It means "a person who makes or repairs metal objects” according to Webster's New World College Dictionary.

We gave you a lot of Wordle clues and hints, and we hope they helped you win. Be sure to return tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Also read other top stories today:

Samsung smart ring is coming! Samsung is planning to unveil its first wearable smart ring as part of its health lineup at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Know what it is all about here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Death calculator! When headlines recently proclaimed that AI can be used to create a “death calculator” that predicts the day you'll die, it sounded like something from a terrifying science fiction story. The reaction showed how readily people believe that AI has magical fortune-telling powers. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

Gamers ahoy! Big news for you! Excitement builds as PlayStation 5 Pro rumours hint at impressive GTA 6 performance upgrades. Leaked details suggest improved framerates, raising anticipation among gamers worldwide. Know all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 16:56 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets