Worldcoin gadget can differentiate humans from AI

Distinguishing humans from Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly complex as AI technologies advance. Humans possess qualities such as consciousness, emotions, and creativity that set them apart from anything technology might have produced. However, modern AI systems can simulate human-like conversations, solve intricate problems, and even generate creative content. Because of these qualities of AI, it has become extremely difficult to authenticate a user's identity.

Project Worldcoin

In order to differentiate between AI and humans, Worldcoin has made a new technology available. It's a shiny ball with cameras to scan your eyeballs. This project is part of Worldcoin, and it wants to fix the problem of proving the identity (proof of life) of individuals especially in the world of cryptocurrency where the unavailability of such information can lead to massive loss.

The Worldcoin ball is using iris-scanning technology to authenticate, if you're a real person or not. The goal of this project is to make the internet safer, where fake accounts can be caught and stopped.

The project Worldcoin was introduced by Tools for Humanity and was co-founded in 2019 by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

According to a report by NPR, Tiago Sada, the head of product for orb developer Tools for Humanity, said, "As artificial intelligence gets more advanced, it becomes both much more difficult to tell humans from bots apart online but also becomes much more important to do so,"

Some people are worried about privacy because using eye scans might not be very safe for your information. But Worldcoin says they're not saving any data.

What is worldcoin?

Worldcoin is an open source protocol, or system, created to help give everyone access to the global economy. It's designed to be decentralized, meaning that ultimately its supervision and decision making will rest with its community of users. The people and organizations supporting Worldcoin are developing the tools that work together to help it achieve its mission. These include:

World ID. a privacy-preserving digital identity designed to help solve many important, identity-based challenges including proving an individual's unique personhood

Worldcoin Token - the first token to be globally and freely distributed to people, for both utility and future governance, just for being a unique individual

World App - a fully self custodial app that enables payment, purchases, and transfers globally using the Worldcoin token, digital assets, stablecoins, and traditional currencies

Importantly, Worldcoin—through World ID's unique digital identity—can play an important role in demonstrating humanness in an online world populated with increasingly advanced artificial intelligence.