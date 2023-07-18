Home Tech News Wow moment! India's Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft snapped flying towards the Moon

Wow moment! India's Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft snapped flying towards the Moon

Virtual Telescope Project from Manciano, Italy shared an amazing celestial video of India's Chandrayaan 3 mission flying through space towards the Moon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 17:33 IST
Chandrayaan 3
Italian Virtual Telescope Project captures Chandrayaan-3 video flying towards the moon (ISRO)
Chandrayaan 3
Italian Virtual Telescope Project captures Chandrayaan-3 video flying towards the moon (ISRO)

On July 14, India's Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft took flight from Sriharikota, India to study the moon's surface. The space journey will take around 42 days and the craft is expected to land on the Moon on August 23, making India the 4th nation to land on the moon. After the safe landing, the lander will collect material on the surface for 14 Earth days. There is a rover aboard too.

In an amazing turn of events, the Virtual Telescope Project, based in Manciano, Italy managed to capture a video of the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft flying in space towards the moon. The spacecraft was captured at an altitude of 341 kilometres from Earth.

The telescope is popular for discovering rare space events and it has done it once again by capturing the Chandrayaan 3. The video beautifully captures the spacecraft's journey to the moon.

What is Chandrayaan 3 mission all about?

The Chandrayaan 3 mission all about making a soft landing on the moon to study its surface and gather knowledge about it. It will also demonstrate the roving capabilities of its rover on the lunar terrain. Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover that will explore and collect pieces of the moon's surface.

What is Virtual Telescope Project?

The Virtual Telescope Project captures real-time space occasions and observations of the sky and makes it available to public at large. The project consists of a network of remote-controlled telescopes enabling live and real-time instrument control for remote users. The availability of professional astronomers ensures a high-quality observing experience through expert assistance and guidance.

This project ensures that people learn more about scientific discoveries and also enjoy them in simple ways. It makes available the captured content for the audience to understand new phenomena about sky and space.

Earlier ISRO tweeted an update about the Chandrayaan-3 systems working normally and the first orbit-raising maneuver (Earthbound firing-1) being successfully performed by ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Further updates by the Indian Space Research Organisation are expected as the journey continues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 17:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets