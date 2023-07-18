Wow moment! India's Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft snapped flying towards the Moon

On July 14, India's Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft took flight from Sriharikota, India to study the moon's surface. The space journey will take around 42 days and the craft is expected to land on the Moon on August 23, making India the 4th nation to land on the moon. After the safe landing, the lander will collect material on the surface for 14 Earth days. There is a rover aboard too.

In an amazing turn of events, the Virtual Telescope Project, based in Manciano, Italy managed to capture a video of the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft flying in space towards the moon. The spacecraft was captured at an altitude of 341 kilometres from Earth.

The telescope is popular for discovering rare space events and it has done it once again by capturing the Chandrayaan 3. The video beautifully captures the spacecraft's journey to the moon.

What is Chandrayaan 3 mission all about?

The Chandrayaan 3 mission all about making a soft landing on the moon to study its surface and gather knowledge about it. It will also demonstrate the roving capabilities of its rover on the lunar terrain. Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover that will explore and collect pieces of the moon's surface.

What is Virtual Telescope Project?

The Virtual Telescope Project captures real-time space occasions and observations of the sky and makes it available to public at large. The project consists of a network of remote-controlled telescopes enabling live and real-time instrument control for remote users. The availability of professional astronomers ensures a high-quality observing experience through expert assistance and guidance.

This project ensures that people learn more about scientific discoveries and also enjoy them in simple ways. It makes available the captured content for the audience to understand new phenomena about sky and space.

Earlier ISRO tweeted an update about the Chandrayaan-3 systems working normally and the first orbit-raising maneuver (Earthbound firing-1) being successfully performed by ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Further updates by the Indian Space Research Organisation are expected as the journey continues.