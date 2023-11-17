X rival Bluesky crosses 2mn users! Know its upcoming plans

Bluesky, a decentralized social network app was launched this year in February (a simplified portal was initially released in October 2022) as an alternative to X (formerly Twitter). The app has seen massive growth over the months and finally, the platform has crossed 2 million users which is a huge milestone. Going forward, the app has big plans to expand its user base by making the platform available on federation networks, bringing an end to a long period of the invite-only system. Know more here.

Bluesky users milestone

According to The Verge report, the Twitter-like social network app has crossed 2 million users just after 2 months of hitting 1 million app audience. The app is also planning to make it available on different platforms by launching a web interface that will allow users to access the app through the website as well. Earlier, only Bluesky app users who were signed in to the app could access the shared links to the posts. With a Bluesky web interface, users will be able to open the posts on the website without having to create an account.

Not having a website created problems for the app to attract a larger Bluesky audience. Now, with plans to announce a web interface, it can be beneficial for the social media platform to bring new users. Bluesky next year will apply for a federation network (also known as fediverse) as it currently runs as a decentralized platform through its AT Protocol. Once the company opens it up, users will be able to freely migrate from other platforms to Bluesky, without having to start from scratch.

Bluesky, in an effort to make the platform more attractive and credible, recently announced various new features such as mobile push notifications, email verification, and accessibility features to enhance the platform's performance. Now, with this new move coming next year, it will gain more user base like Twitter. The app also reached out to journalists and news organizations to manage verifications. Furthermore, it also urges users to share posts and interact on the platform to gain visibility.