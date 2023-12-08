Icon
xAI owner Elon Musk launches Grok AI - Here are 10 things you need to know about this chatbot

xAI owner Elon Musk launches Grok AI - Here are 10 things you need to know about this chatbot

Elon Musk-owned xAI has started rolling out Grok AI, the company’s sarcastic chatbot, to X Premium Plus users in the US. Check these 10 things about this AI tool.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 08 2023, 18:32 IST
Know all about Grok AI, Elon Musk's entry to the AI chatbot war.
Know all about Grok AI, Elon Musk’s entry to the AI chatbot war. (Bloomberg)

For months, X (formerly Twitter) users have seen hilarious screenshots of Grok AI patiently, waiting for their turn to come. The generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot with humor and sarcasm is a product of xAI, an AI firm owned by Elon Musk. So far, it was in beta testing and only a select few verified X Premium Plus users, the highest tier of the subscription, had access. But now, Musk has announced the wider roll-out of the chatbot in the US to all X Premium Plus users, bringing the funny and “spicy” AI tool to the general public. With the launch announced, here are 10 things about Grok AI that you should know.

10 things about Grok AI that you should know

1. Musk, announcing the chatbot on X, posted, “Grok AI (beta) is now rolled out to all 𝕏 Premium+ subscribers in the US. There will be many issues at first, but expect rapid improvement almost every day. Your feedback is much appreciated. Will expand to all English language users in about a week or so.”

2. Grok AI is a gen AI chatbot built on xAI's native large language model (LLM) called Grok-1. xAI claims that the Grok-1 foundation model was built in four months and during this time, it has gone through multiple iterations.

3. While the company has not revealed details about the parameters of Grok-1, it has claimed that Grok-0, an earlier version of the LLM, was built with 33 billion parameters.

4. The company claims that Grok-1 has displayed a significant 63.2 percent on the HumanEval coding task and 73 percent on MMLU (Multi-task Language Understanding).

5. Based on its benchmarks, Grok-1 has outperformed GPT 3.5, LLaMa-2 (70B parameters), and Inflection-1 training models.

6. Unlike ChatGPT, Grok AI has a real-time knowledge base which comes from the X platform, that contributes to a large part of its training data.

7. Grok also allows the user to rewrite any part of its output as if it were the original response of the AI chatbot.

8. As per the researchers at xAI, “Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask”.

9. Elon Musk claims that Grok is comfortable answering questions that most other AI chatbots will not. In a screenshot shared by Musk, Grok was seen responding to the question “how to make meth at home”. It did not give the recipe or the method, but a sarcastic response it is known for.

10. For now, Grok AI will only be available in the US. But next year, it will be made available in Japan, and then all other regions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Dec, 18:32 IST
