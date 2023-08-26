You can actually fly in this awesome Avocado-shaped ‘AirScooter’

At some point in our lives, all of us have wanted the superpower to fly. And that's because flying is faster, more convenient, and feels awesome. And that is why technologists have been obsessed with the idea of personal aviation. In fact, They have been obsessed ever since the invention of the airplane by the Wright Brothers in 1903. Since then, we have moved from planes to helicopters, hoverboards, and drones in order to find the perfect device that both has the comfort of flying as well as the thrill of it. The latest invention in this space is an avocado-shaped flying machine called AirScooter. And the best part is that you can fly it without needing a pilot's license.

AirScooter was invented by Franky Zapata, the guy who rose to fame after crossing the English Channel on his self-invented hoverboard, Zapata Flyboard, in 2019. He crossed the 35-kilometer stretch of water in 22 minutes on his second attempt. With his experience in building machines that can fly, he created this personal VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft as his latest invention. However, do be warned, that this gadget is still a prototype and was just unveiled at the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France. So, there is no chance for you to order one right now and to fly to your workplace on Monday.

What can the AirScooter do?

One of the biggest selling points of the AirScooter is that it does not require any license to fly. According to the company, the “personal flying machine” is compliant with the Federal Aviation Authority Regulations and can be flown without a pilot's license in the US as an “ultralight aircraft”. However, we cannot confirm the same when it comes to Indian regulations.

Coming to its features, it has a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour and a cruise speed of 80 kmph. The AirScooter can sustain a flight time of more than 2 hours and can carry a maximum payload of 120 kg. It can reach an altitude of 3000-4000 meters. Do note, these numbers are given by the company and since the product is not available in the market, there is no way to verify them.

The VTOL aircraft comes with 12 propellers, eight electric motors, and four petrol-powered motors to create its hybrid performance stack.

The aircraft is not really light as it weighs 115 kg and its fuel tank can carry 18.9 litres of petrol.

The best part is that you just have to control two joysticks in order to fly the device, which makes it as easy and intuitive as it can get. So, will you be on the waitlist once it hits the market or are you choosing to stick to the ground?