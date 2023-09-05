Home Tech News You can now add Amitabh Bachchan’s voice to PhonePe SmartSpeakers; Know how to use it

You can now add Amitabh Bachchan’s voice to PhonePe SmartSpeakers; Know how to use it

PhonePe has introduced a new celebrity voice feature through which merchants can add Amitabh Bachchan's voice on its SmartSpeakers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 05 2023, 13:25 IST
PhonePe launched its SmartSpeakers for merchants last year and since then it is utilised by thousands of hop owners in India on a daily basis. The SmartSpeaker is an accessory that makes a verbal announcement whenever an amount is added to the UPI account. This is helpful as merchants do not have to open the app repeatedly during busy hours just to know whether money was sent or not. But now, PhonePe is making this feature more fun to use by adding a cool quality-of-life feature. At present, it has a default neutral voice that can be customized for different regional languages. However, this will be upgraded with a new celebrity voice feature using which users will be able to listen to famed actor Amitabh Bachchan's voice on PhonePe SmartSpeakers while receiving payments. Sound cool right? Know how the new feature works.

PhonePe SmartSpeakers

According to a press release shared by PhonePe, the celebrity voice feature was launched in India with the voice of famous actor, Amitabh Bachchan. As of now, the feature is available in two languages: Hindi and English and the company plans to roll out more languages in the near future.

With the launch of a new celebrity feature, Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe, said, “We are delighted to launch a unique celebrity voice feature for our SmartSpeaker for merchant partners across India. Mr. Bachchan's voice has an instant and universal recall, and it resonates with millions of Indians across the country. Being a popular Indian app used by one in four Indians, we believe this collaboration will further elevate the popularity of the PhonePe SmartSpeaker for merchants and customers alike.”

PhonePe stated that four million SmartSpeakers are currently being used by merchants in over 19,000 postal codes. This data cover 90 percent of the country. The new feature aims to improve customer as well as merchant experience in terms of interactivity.

How merchants can use the new PhonePe feature

  • Users need to first open the PhonePe for Business App.
  • You'll see a SmartSpeaker option on the home screen.
  • Go to ‘My SmartSpeaker' and tap on ‘SmartSpeaker Voice.'
  • Now pick Mr. Amitabh Bachchan's voice along with your choice of language.
  • Now tap on ‘Confirm' to activate the voice.
  • Then your device will go through a reboot process to activate Mr. Bachchan's voice. This process might take a few hours.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 13:22 IST
