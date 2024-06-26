 You can’t book Indian Railways train tickets for friends and family? This is what IRCTC has got to say | Tech News
You can't book Indian Railways train tickets for friends and family? This is what IRCTC has got to say

You can’t book Indian Railways train tickets for friends and family? This is what IRCTC has got to say

IRCTC has debunked false social media claims about ticket booking restrictions based on surnames. The company clarified that users can book tickets for friends and family without facing penalties.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 26 2024, 15:10 IST
You can’t book Indian Railways train tickets for friends and family
icon View all Images
IRCTC debunks false social media claims about restrictions on booking tickets for friends and relatives. (Wikimedia)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has addressed and debunked false claims circulating on social media. The viral posts incorrectly stated that booking train tickets for friends or relatives with different surnames could result in jail time or a fine of 10,000. IRCTC has confirmed that these claims are untrue.

In astatement on X, IRCTC clarified that the information circulating on social media about restrictions on booking e-tickets due to different surnames is false and misleading. IRCTC assured users that they can book tickets for friends, family, and relatives using their personal user IDs.

Clarification on False Claims

According to the misinformation spreading on social media, it was claimed that IRCTC restricts ticket bookings to blood relatives or individuals with the same surname. It was also falsely stated that violators could face a fine of 10,000 or a jail term of up to three years.

IRCTC's official notice clarified the situation:

1. Users can book tickets using their personal user IDs for friends, family, and relatives.

2. Up to 12 tickets can be booked per month, which can be increased to 24 tickets for Aadhaar-authenticated users if one of the passengers on the ticket is also Aadhaar-authenticated.

3. Tickets booked through personal user IDs are not meant for commercial sale. Selling such tickets commercially is an offence under Section 143 of the Railways Act 1989.

Precautionary Measures Against Online Scams

To protect yourself from online scams, IRCTC recommends the following measures:

1. Use Trusted Apps: Install reliable apps like "Fraud Alert" by CERT-In, "mSafe" by NCSAP, and Google's "Anti-Phishing App" for real-time alerts and protection against phishing attacks.

2. Limit Personal Information: Be cautious when sharing personal details online. Avoid disclosing sensitive data such as phone numbers, email addresses, and bank account information to unfamiliar sources.

3. Question Unsolicited Requests: Be sceptical of emails and messages requesting personal data, as scammers often use such tactics to steal sensitive information.

4. Maintain Software Updates: Regularly update your software to benefit from security patches that protect against malware and other threats.

5. Verify Claims: Disregard offers of free gifts from unknown individuals and avoid making online payments without proper verification of the source.

By following these guidelines, users can ensure a safer and more secure experience when booking train tickets and navigating online platforms.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 15:10 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets