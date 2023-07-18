Home Tech News YouTube 2x playback speed now made easy! Just press and play

YouTube 2x playback speed now made easy! Just press and play

YouTube is testing a new gesture control that will let you quickly playback the video at 2x speed.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 13:35 IST
YouTube
Watch Youtube videos 2x faster with a new gesture control. (AFP)
YouTube
Watch Youtube videos 2x faster with a new gesture control. (AFP)

Are you one of the people who like to watch the video at a speed that is above normal? Then this feature under testing at YouTube may come in handy for you. According to the YouTube experiment page. it is now experimenting with a new gesture feature that enables you to long press on the video player, which will make the video speed go 2x faster.

Being a frequent YouTube user, sometimes it is just easier to increase the speed of the boring parts, but at the same time it does not let you miss the important parts. With the new feature speed being simplified, we can finally get to enjoy our YouTube videos without using the current infernal system.

About the new YouTube feature

Earlier, to hasten the speed of videos on mobiles or computers, you needed to go to the controls and then settings, then you had to find the menu to select the speed. It was a long process that required time and effort. Now, with this new testing feature, you just need to long press anywhere in the video to automatically increase the speed by 2x.

According to The Verge. this new feature is inspired by TikTok. As per Youtube, this new feature is open for experimentation till August 16. Note that this testing feature is only available for YouTube premium subscribers and it is anticipated that it will soon roll out the feature for everyone, once the testing ends.

Once the feature is enabled, a message will pop up saying 'Playback at 2x speed' at the video's top. When using the web version, releasing your mouse or trackpad will pause the video. On Android and iOS devices, lifting your finger will prevent the gesture and allow the video to continue playing.

It is a useful feature for long-form videos and podcasts. The feature will be convenient for YouTube users. Although you will need a premium subscription to access the new 2x speed feature on your smartphone and computers.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 13:35 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets