YouTube 2x playback speed now made easy! Just press and play

Are you one of the people who like to watch the video at a speed that is above normal? Then this feature under testing at YouTube may come in handy for you. According to the YouTube experiment page. it is now experimenting with a new gesture feature that enables you to long press on the video player, which will make the video speed go 2x faster.

Being a frequent YouTube user, sometimes it is just easier to increase the speed of the boring parts, but at the same time it does not let you miss the important parts. With the new feature speed being simplified, we can finally get to enjoy our YouTube videos without using the current infernal system.

About the new YouTube feature

Earlier, to hasten the speed of videos on mobiles or computers, you needed to go to the controls and then settings, then you had to find the menu to select the speed. It was a long process that required time and effort. Now, with this new testing feature, you just need to long press anywhere in the video to automatically increase the speed by 2x.

According to The Verge. this new feature is inspired by TikTok. As per Youtube, this new feature is open for experimentation till August 16. Note that this testing feature is only available for YouTube premium subscribers and it is anticipated that it will soon roll out the feature for everyone, once the testing ends.

Once the feature is enabled, a message will pop up saying 'Playback at 2x speed' at the video's top. When using the web version, releasing your mouse or trackpad will pause the video. On Android and iOS devices, lifting your finger will prevent the gesture and allow the video to continue playing.

It is a useful feature for long-form videos and podcasts. The feature will be convenient for YouTube users. Although you will need a premium subscription to access the new 2x speed feature on your smartphone and computers.