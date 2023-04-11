Home Tech News YouTube DOWN! Video-streaming platform suffers global outage; Thousands affected

YouTube DOWN! Video-streaming platform suffers global outage; Thousands affected

YouTube Down: Thousands of users were left frustrated after YouTube suffered a global outage. Many flocked to Twitter to express their frustration over the issue.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 11 2023, 14:46 IST
YouTube
YouTube Down: Users across the globe are struggling to access the video streaming platform. (Pixabay)
YouTube
YouTube Down: Users across the globe are struggling to access the video streaming platform. (Pixabay)

YouTube Down: Today, April 11, has been a day for outages. Right after Apple Music and other Apple services went down, YouTube also began experiencing an outage. Thousands of users have reported facing challenges in running basic functions on the website including playing a video and loading pages after searching for a particular keyword, as per reports. The issue appears to be global and not restricted to a particular region. At the moment, the reason behind the outage is not known.

The online outage monitoring platform DownDetector tweeted about the incident from its official handle and said, “User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 9:17 PM EDT”. The initial reports began coming in at around 5:30 AM IST. The issue peaked at around 7:27 AM with more than 1200 users reporting an issue. The issues have ranged from not being able to access the website, playing videos, and opening the app.

YouTube Down as users left frustrated

As per reports, 65 percent of complaints on DownDetector were around not being able to stream videos while 25 percent were around not being able to access the app. Another 10 percent struggled to access the website.

With around 2 billion active user base, YouTube is among the highest traffic platforms in the world. With the outage, many users were left frustrated and moved to Twitter to talk about their experience. One user posted, “Is anyone else's YouTube just not loading, loading then not loading #YouTubeDOWN? or is this just me #youtube”.

Another joked, “YouTube down. I feel bad for all the people eating dinner who got no YouTube”.

After the escalation, the official YouTube support account called TeamYouTube replied to a user and said, “tysm for letting us know! we're looking into this rn”. (Thank you so much for letting us know. We are looking into this right now).

As per the latest update, the issue appears to be resolving as some users are finally able to access the platform.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 14:45 IST
