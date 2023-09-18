YouTube Music introduces 5 new mood filters: Know all about it

YouTube Music has been trying to set up its base and strengthen its position among avid music listeners ever since its launch in 2015. The YouTube Music app is very similar to Spotify, while it also faces stiff competition from the likes of Amazon Music, and Apple Music. The app has gained a healthy user base owing to its intuitive user-friendly features and a vast array of genres and music options. To entice more users, YouTube Music has launched five new mood filters that open playlists based on selected moods. Know more about them.

YouTube Music: About the new mood filters

According to a 9to5Google report. YouTube Music now has five new mood filters - Cry, Party, Romance, Feel good, and Sleep. The new mood filters were also reported by some Redditors. While previous filters on the app included Commute, Energize, Focus, Relax, Workout, Podcasts, and others, the five new mood-based filters may provide an option to further tweak your listening experience according to your mood preferences.

It is assumed that the “Cry” filter may include sad songs and the “Romance” filter may have playlists filled with romantic songs. As of now, the newly added mood filters are only seen on select Android and web apps, and it is expected that they will soon appear for more users as well. These additions will give users more freedom to listen to music based on their moods. This will also enable them to play music based on their surroundings. For example, the “party” filter can be used to play fun songs during a party.

Do note that the new filters in YouTube Music are being rolled out in a phased manner, therefore, all users may not get it at the same time.

What is a mood filter?

In 2020, YouTube Music introduced a new feature called “Activity Bar” which enables users to customize their home page and “My Mixes”. The activity bar included a few mood filters that take listers to a new homepage that has songs and playlists based on the mood they have selected. In the beginning, it had only four mood filters, but several more have been added in the last few months.