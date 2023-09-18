Icon
Home Tech News YouTube Music introduces 5 new mood filters: Know all about it

YouTube Music introduces 5 new mood filters: Know all about it

YouTube Music has received 5 new mood filters, offering users an option to further tweak their listening experience according to their mood preferences.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 18 2023, 13:40 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
image caption
1/11 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
Check out the newly added YouTube Music mood filters.
2/11 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
Check out the newly added YouTube Music mood filters.
3/11 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
image caption
4/11 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
Check out the newly added YouTube Music mood filters.
5/11 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
image caption
6/11 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
image caption
7/11  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
image caption
8/11 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
image caption
9/11 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
image caption
10/11 5. Port-Less iPhone 16 Ultra: There's speculation that the iPhone 16 Ultra may eliminate the USB Type-C port entirely, further simplifying the design. Additionally, this model might feature a faster processor and enhanced camera capabilities.  (Apple)
image caption
11/11 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
Check out the newly added YouTube Music mood filters.
View all Images
Check out the newly added YouTube Music mood filters. (HT Tech)

YouTube Music has been trying to set up its base and strengthen its position among avid music listeners ever since its launch in 2015. The YouTube Music app is very similar to Spotify, while it also faces stiff competition from the likes of Amazon Music, and Apple Music. The app has gained a healthy user base owing to its intuitive user-friendly features and a vast array of genres and music options. To entice more users, YouTube Music has launched five new mood filters that open playlists based on selected moods. Know more about them.

YouTube Music: About the new mood filters

According to a 9to5Google report. YouTube Music now has five new mood filters - Cry, Party, Romance, Feel good, and Sleep. The new mood filters were also reported by some Redditors. While previous filters on the app included Commute, Energize, Focus, Relax, Workout, Podcasts, and others, the five new mood-based filters may provide an option to further tweak your listening experience according to your mood preferences.

It is assumed that the “Cry” filter may include sad songs and the “Romance” filter may have playlists filled with romantic songs. As of now, the newly added mood filters are only seen on select Android and web apps, and it is expected that they will soon appear for more users as well. These additions will give users more freedom to listen to music based on their moods. This will also enable them to play music based on their surroundings. For example, the “party” filter can be used to play fun songs during a party.

Do note that the new filters in YouTube Music are being rolled out in a phased manner, therefore, all users may not get it at the same time.

What is a mood filter?

In 2020, YouTube Music introduced a new feature called “Activity Bar” which enables users to customize their home page and “My Mixes”. The activity bar included a few mood filters that take listers to a new homepage that has songs and playlists based on the mood they have selected. In the beginning, it had only four mood filters, but several more have been added in the last few months.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 13:40 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know how to master ‘Gyroscope Sensitivity’
Windows 11 snipping tool
Windows 11 Snipping tool just got even more awesome with this new trick
BGMI
BGMI tips today: How to become a useful team player

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month: Outriders, Prodeus and more; Grab them NOW!
BGMI
BGMI 2.8 update: Royale Pass, Zombie mode coming
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 10th anniversary today, and gamers hope for GTA 6 release date surprise
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon