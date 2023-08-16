Home Tech News YouTube Music introduces TikTok-like “Samples” feature to find new music

YouTube is following in the steps of TikTok as it has introduced “Samples” to the music app. Check out how the feature works.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 14:00 IST
YouTube Music has rolled out “Samples” which lets users explore and find new music. (YouTube Music)
YouTube Music has introduced a new tab called “Samples” that lets users explore new music or find something new that they might like. The tab will feature personalized video-based music so users can explore their new interests in music. It is said to be quite a similar feature to what TikTok offers however, YouTube has included short videos with the music. Let's check out what the new tab has to offer.

YouTube Samples

The Samples tab is placed between the Home and Explore tabs. The tab provides a short music video so users can explore just like we scroll Instagram reels, however, don't mistake the video for YouTube shorts. 9to5Google reports that the short videos on YouTube Music are vertically cropped music videos and additional content which is uploaded directly by artists.

The Verge says the new tab has a whole personalized content of the music that users may be interested in or their most listened-to genre. If users like something, then they can play the full version of the song or watch the music video. Additionally, they can add the song to their playlist as well.

The “Samples” tab gives a huge advantage to YouTube as the app is making available everything in one place. It does not restrict you to move to different apps to explore songs, watch music videos, listen to podcasts, etc. You can find everything in one place. However, it still faces tough competition with TikTok and Spotify. While the new feature has similarities with TikTok, it still is unique as it provides the best parts of each song to make you listen to the full song.

We have also seen something similar with Spotify as well but soon after the release they discontinued the “Recents” feature due to some criticisms.

Samples, in the opinion of the YouTube Music team, is a tool that allows you to explore and identify something fascinating before utilising it as a start for creating a fresh listening session. The Samples tab will be available in YouTube Music for both Android and iOS users globally.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 12:27 IST
