YouTube Music launches desktop downloads, enhances offline listening experience for web users

YouTube Music now allows desktop users to download music for offline listening, bringing the web experience closer to its mobile counterpart. This update aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for users.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Mar 30 2024, 14:27 IST
YouTube Music now lets desktop users download songs offline, making it easier to enjoy music offline. (Pixabay)

 In a move aimed at enhancing user convenience, YouTube Music, Google's popular music streaming service, has launched offline music downloads for its desktop website. This development aligns the web experience with the functionality available on its mobile application, enabling users to store their favourite songs and playlists for offline listening.

Following a period of testing, the feature saw a wider release on March 29th. Although not universally accessible yet, some users have reported encountering a notification prompting them to explore the new capability alongside their Library tab, according to a 9to5Google report

Also read: OpenAI unveils ‘Voice Engine': Mimics human speech with just 15 second audio samples

Simple Saving Process

The process of saving music for offline use is straightforward. Users simply need to navigate to the desired album or single page and locate the download button positioned between the "Save to library" and three-dot menu options.

Previously, offline listening was confined to the mobile app, leaving desktop users without this convenience. Now, akin to the mobile experience, downloaded content on the web will have its dedicated "Downloads" section within the library, facilitating easy access and organisation.

Also read: Microsoft and OpenAI to launch $100 billion AI data center project with 'Stargate' supercomputer

Enhanced Accessibility and Functionality

Offline downloads on the web platform will contribute to YouTube Music's 10-device download limit, a generous allocation that should accommodate the majority of users. However, similar to the mobile app, downloaded content will expire if a device fails to connect to the internet at least once every 30 days.

This introduction marks a significant milestone, especially considering the absence of native desktop applications for YouTube Music. Previously, Chromebook users had to resort to downloading the Android app as a workaround.

Also read: iOS 18 at WWDC 2024: Features, AI upgrades, launch date, supported devices and more

While it's expected that downloading songs will require a YouTube Premium subscription, it remains unclear whether podcast downloads will be included in this feature. Compatible with Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera browsers, this update aims to enhance the accessibility and functionality of YouTube Music's web platform.

First Published Date: 30 Mar, 14:27 IST
