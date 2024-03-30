YouTube Music launches desktop downloads, enhances offline listening experience for web users

In a move aimed at enhancing user convenience, YouTube Music, Google's popular music streaming service, has launched offline music downloads for its desktop website. This development aligns the web experience with the functionality available on its mobile application, enabling users to store their favourite songs and playlists for offline listening.

Following a period of testing, the feature saw a wider release on March 29th. Although not universally accessible yet, some users have reported encountering a notification prompting them to explore the new capability alongside their Library tab, according to a 9to5Google report.

Simple Saving Process

The process of saving music for offline use is straightforward. Users simply need to navigate to the desired album or single page and locate the download button positioned between the "Save to library" and three-dot menu options.

Previously, offline listening was confined to the mobile app, leaving desktop users without this convenience. Now, akin to the mobile experience, downloaded content on the web will have its dedicated "Downloads" section within the library, facilitating easy access and organisation.

Enhanced Accessibility and Functionality

Offline downloads on the web platform will contribute to YouTube Music's 10-device download limit, a generous allocation that should accommodate the majority of users. However, similar to the mobile app, downloaded content will expire if a device fails to connect to the internet at least once every 30 days.

This introduction marks a significant milestone, especially considering the absence of native desktop applications for YouTube Music. Previously, Chromebook users had to resort to downloading the Android app as a workaround.

While it's expected that downloading songs will require a YouTube Premium subscription, it remains unclear whether podcast downloads will be included in this feature. Compatible with Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera browsers, this update aims to enhance the accessibility and functionality of YouTube Music's web platform.