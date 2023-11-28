Icon
Home Tech News YouTube Playables brings over 30 mini-games for Premium subscribers; Know all about it

YouTube Playables brings over 30 mini-games for Premium subscribers; Know all about it

YouTube Playables, the platform’s newest venture towards gaming, has now rolled out more than 30 mini-games, which will be available to its Premium subscribers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 08:47 IST
Icon
YouTube
Some of the titles on YouTube Playables are mini-games such as Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, and more. (Unsplash)
YouTube
Some of the titles on YouTube Playables are mini-games such as Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, and more. (Unsplash)

In September 2023, YouTube first announced that it was bringing gaming to its platform with its new Playables segment. It was considered a move back into gaming for Google after it stopped its Stadia gaming service in January 2023. After two months since it began testing the feature with a select group, YouTube Playables is finally here and it has been launched with more than 30 mini-games or arcade-like games. Some of the titles include Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, and more. These games are only available for Premium subscribers.

A notification alerting the Premium users that the feature was coming to YouTube was sent last week, reported Droidlife. The notification suggested users try it out by turning on the feature. Upon opting in for the features, Premium users could see a separate section on the Explore Tab of YouTube called YouTube Playables. Upon tapping on it, Playables takes users to a separate screen which is the home tab of Playables. There is another ‘browse' tab next to it as well.

YouTube Playables makes debut for Premium subscribers

At the moment, YouTube Playables has a total of 37 mini-games which are mostly arcade-themed games. These games can be played without installing or downloading anything live from within the YouTube app. So, users can simply go to the home page of its newest gaming feature and click on a title to begin playing it. The game also records and saves progress, so users do not have to start over from the beginning every time they close the app.

As mentioned above, some of the interesting titles include Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, 8 Ball Billiards Classic, and others. The theme is clearly arcade. No story-driven games or animation-heavy games have been added so far. But the titles are some of the most popular games on Android at some point in time.

It should be noted that the feature is part of YouTube's Experimental features, so it comes with a deadline. The feature will be available for Premium users until March 28th, 2024. After that, YouTube will take a call on whether or not to release the game based on its response. Even if the game is released, the streaming platform can make changes to it and it may appear differently.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 08:47 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon