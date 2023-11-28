YouTube Playables brings over 30 mini-games for Premium subscribers; Know all about it

In September 2023, YouTube first announced that it was bringing gaming to its platform with its new Playables segment. It was considered a move back into gaming for Google after it stopped its Stadia gaming service in January 2023. After two months since it began testing the feature with a select group, YouTube Playables is finally here and it has been launched with more than 30 mini-games or arcade-like games. Some of the titles include Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, and more. These games are only available for Premium subscribers.

A notification alerting the Premium users that the feature was coming to YouTube was sent last week, reported Droidlife. The notification suggested users try it out by turning on the feature. Upon opting in for the features, Premium users could see a separate section on the Explore Tab of YouTube called YouTube Playables. Upon tapping on it, Playables takes users to a separate screen which is the home tab of Playables. There is another ‘browse' tab next to it as well.

At the moment, YouTube Playables has a total of 37 mini-games which are mostly arcade-themed games. These games can be played without installing or downloading anything live from within the YouTube app. So, users can simply go to the home page of its newest gaming feature and click on a title to begin playing it. The game also records and saves progress, so users do not have to start over from the beginning every time they close the app.

As mentioned above, some of the interesting titles include Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, 8 Ball Billiards Classic, and others. The theme is clearly arcade. No story-driven games or animation-heavy games have been added so far. But the titles are some of the most popular games on Android at some point in time.

It should be noted that the feature is part of YouTube's Experimental features, so it comes with a deadline. The feature will be available for Premium users until March 28th, 2024. After that, YouTube will take a call on whether or not to release the game based on its response. Even if the game is released, the streaming platform can make changes to it and it may appear differently.