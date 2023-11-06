Icon
YouTube to bring a mysterious new video button to the app

YouTube is rumored to be testing a new video button which redirects users to random Shorts content. Know more about the new button here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 12:33 IST
YouTube
YouTube might be planning to bring new features to its Play button. Check details here. (AFP)
Recently, the video streaming platform YouTube hit the headlines after launching a crackdown against people using ad-blockers and urged them to use the premium version if they want to avoid ads. Now, the app is testing its new mysterious video button that allows users to access the short video content based on their preferences. As of now, the new button's feature is unknown and what kind of content it will bring to users, but as per reports, it may improve personalized content serving capabilities. Check what the mysterious new YouTube video button is about.

YouTube's new video button

Recently, the app has been working on bringing new features to the app and the music app. According to a report by Android Police, the YouTube Android app has some noticeable changes with a new Play button feature that pops out random Shorts video content. The new Play button is placed in the button banner for easy access. However, it looks like the button is in the testing phase and they might reposition the button

YouTube has not confirmed anything about the new button or its functionality, but it is speculated that it will be based on users' watch history, subscribed channels, frequently watched videos, likes, and more. Additionally, the new button has only been made accessible to a few users for testing purposes. Also, how the feature may work is still a mystery till the official announcement.

Now, we will have to wait till the new YouTube feature has been made accessible to global users before finding out how useful it is.

Further, these new features and the overall app experience may result in a price hike for the users who have subscribed to its premium version! YouTube recently increased the prices by $2 for users in the US and the hike was integrated in various regions as well.

When the official announcement about the new button is made by YouTube has not been revealed.

