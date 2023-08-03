YouTube TV multiview feature lets you watch multiple videos at the same time; Know how to use it

YouTube has become more than a platform to watch funny cat videos and memes. It now offers a wide range of services from YouTube Music, YouTube Gaming, and even YouTube TV, a service that competes with cable and satellite TV providers like Sling. But what's catching people's attention is the new feature called YouTube multiview. It lets you watch multiple games or shows on your screen at the same time. Let's find out more about it!

What is YouTube Multiview?

YouTube introduced Multiview during the 2023 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball tournament, also known as March Madness. Some luckyYouTube TV subscribers got early access to this feature. They could watch up to four games simultaneously on their smart TVs. The games were already chosen for them, but they could switch between them to focus on their favorite moments or commentary.

Later, YouTube expanded Multiview to include non-sports content like news, weather, finance, and sports in both English and Spanish, according to a Verge report. And in August, they rolled out even more sports-focused Multiview options for NFL Sunday Ticket, WNBA, and FIFA Women's World Cup as per Android Police reports.

How to use YouTube Multiview?

If you have a YouTube TV subscription, you can access the general Multiview streams by opening the YouTube TV app on your smart TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, or TV with its own operating system. You'll find the streams in the "Top Picks for You" section.

For premium sports Multiview streams, you'll need to buy an additional subscription.

If you're using YouTube via Primetime Channels, you'll need to subscribe to the appropriate channel to access the Multiview feeds you want. But remember, the general-purpose Multiview feeds are not available through YouTube.

How to switch between views?

To navigate through Multiview feeds, use your TV remote's directional pad. Select which view you want to hear the audio from and press the "Select" button. If you want to focus on one game or show, press "Select" again to make it fullscreen. To go back to the Multiview feed, press the "Back" button. And if you need captions, scroll down and highlight the captions option, then press "Select" to turn them on or off.

So now you know how to use YouTube Multiview. Enjoy watching multiple games or shows at once on your TV and have a great time!