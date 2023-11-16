Icon
Home Tech News YouTube unveils latest premium features, including enhanced 1080p resolution

YouTube unveils latest premium features, including enhanced 1080p resolution

Experience YouTube like never before! The latest Premium features include enhanced 1080p resolution, continued watching reminders on more devices, and innovative AI experiments.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 13:27 IST
Icon
YouTube
YouTube unveils premium upgrades like enhanced 1080p, seamless resuming, and AI experiments for an elevated viewing experience. (YouTube )
YouTube
YouTube unveils premium upgrades like enhanced 1080p, seamless resuming, and AI experiments for an elevated viewing experience. (YouTube )

In a significant update, YouTube has officially introduced its latest Premium features, with a focus on enhancing the viewing experience for users. The much-anticipated "enhanced bitrate" 1080p resolution option, is now available on Android and TVs. The company made the announcement on Wednesday, highlighting that the improved video quality had initially debuted on iOS earlier this year before extending to the web in August. According to YouTube, the enhanced resolution is "enabled automatically based on your connection and viewing settings," or users can access it conveniently at the top of the quality menu.

Enhanced Video Quality Across Devices

Expanding its user-friendly features, YouTube Premium's "Continue watching" reminder, which debuted on phones and the web, is now extending its reach to tablets and smart televisions. This feature allows users to seamlessly resume content, especially longer videos, preserving the playback position. YouTube envisions a scenario where users can start watching their favorite podcast during their morning commute on the subway, switch to the web on their laptop during a work break, and conclude the day by watching on their smart TV at home.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Conversational AI

In a recent update, YouTube is experimenting with "Conversational AI," introducing an "Ask" button below videos. This feature is now rolling out to youtube.com/new, with limited spots available for quick sign-ups, particularly for users of the Android app in US English. Leveraging Language Model technology, YouTube aims to provide answers to questions, suggest related content, and enhance the overall user experience without disrupting playback. Additionally, the "Comment topics summarized by AI" experiment is also accessible.

For US users seeking extra perks, third-party YouTube Premium benefits are accessible through the "You" tab by scrolling down to "Your Premium benefits." These include an in-game loot bundle for Genshin Impact, a 3-month trial of Discord Nitro, a 3-month trial of a Walmart+ membership, a 4-month trial of Calm Premium, and a soon-to-be-released 3-month trial of PC Game Pass. The page also features Premium Badges for users aged 18 and older to showcase their achievements on the platform.

These new features complement YouTube Premium's existing functionalities, such as ad-free viewing, offline downloads, and background play. Recent additions, including queuing and Meet Live Sharing, are aimed at providing users with a comprehensive and enjoyable viewing experience. YouTube promises more exciting features and exclusive benefits in the future, inviting users to dive even deeper into the content they love.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 13:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online
GTA 6 leak: From NPCs to open world, know how AI will impact the game
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty introduces funny 'Splat' trick to teach cheaters a lesson! Know how it works
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon