Home Tech News YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators

YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators

YouTube has introduced a new tool that helps video creators translate their videos into different languages automatically.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 24 2023, 11:18 IST
Top 5 Anime series on Netflix that you should be watching; Demon Slayer, Black Clover, more
Demon Slayer
1/6 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - This fantasy shounen (aimed primarily at a young male audience) follows young Tanjiro Kamado who aims to become a Demon Slayer and find the demon that killed his family and turned his sister Nezuko into a demon. This is a great time to watch the series as the finale of season 3 just aired on June 18.  (Ufotable)
image caption
2/6 Black Clover - Set in a world filled with wizards, witches, and magic, this shounen follows Asta, a young boy born without any magic power who is given a rare grimoire that grants him anti-magic abilities, and Yuno, who was born as a prodigy with immense magical power and the talent to control wind magic.  (Crunchyroll)
image caption
3/6 Monster - This seinen (aimed primarily at young adult men, who are 18 or above) series is a psychological thriller that focuses on the story of Doctor Kenzou Tenma, a Japanese surgeon living in Dusseldorf, Germany whose life turns chaotic after getting himself involved with one of his former patients who is not what he seems.  (Netflix)
image caption
4/6 Code Geass - This sci-fi anime is one of the most highly-rated series you can watch on Netflix. The story revolves around Lelouch Lamperouge, a student in the fictional Holy Empire of Britannia, a dominant military nation. But things take a strange turn when Lelouch awakens an ancient power that can change the course of the world. (Netflix)
image caption
5/6 Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure - If you prefer something light-hearted yet filled with action, and at times, psychological warfare, then Jojo will be an anime series you would hate to miss. There are multiple stories, all revolving around a protagonist named Jojo, and the magical ability that they possess.  (Netflix)
image caption
6/6 Bonus: Cowboy Bebop - This neo-noir space western anime series is a treat to watch. Although the animation and artwork are pretty dated given that the series first came out in 1997, the story and the characters are some of the best you will see in anime storytelling.  (Netflix)
YouTube
View all Images
YouTube introduces aloud AI-Powered dubbing feature for creators. (AFP)

YouTube has introduced a new tool that helps video creators translate their videos into different languages automatically. This tool uses AI, which stands for artificial intelligence, to do the translation. The announcement was made by YouTube at a conference called VidCon, TechCrunch reported. YouTube has partnered with a company called Aloud, which also uses AI to dub videos. Aloud is part of Google's in-house incubator called Area 120.

Earlier this year, YouTube added a feature that allows creators to have multiple audio tracks in different languages. This means creators can add dubbing to their videos so that people who speak other languages can understand them. By June 2023, creators have already dubbed more than 10,000 videos in over 70 languages.

Before this new tool, creators had to work with other companies that provide dubbing services. This could take a lot of time and money. However, with Aloud, creators can now dub their videos for free.

Aloud was created by Google in 2022. It uses AI to transcribe a video, translate it, and then create a dubbed version. Creators can check and edit the transcription before Aloud makes the dub.

YouTube is currently testing this tool with hundreds of creators. The Vice President of Creator Products at YouTube, Amjad Hanif, mentioned this to the audience at the conference. Hanif also said that YouTube will make this tool available to all creators soon. Right now, Aloud is only available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. But in the future, there will be more languages, such as Hindi and Bahasa Indonesian.

Hanif also mentioned that YouTube is working on making the translated audio tracks sound like the creator's voice. They want the dubbed version to have the same expression and lip movements as the original. YouTube confirmed to TechCrunch that they plan to use generative AI to add more features to Aloud, such as preserving the creator's voice, improving the transfer of emotions, and reanimating lip movements.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 11:18 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets