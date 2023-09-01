Zomato rolls out your AI-powered foodie buddy

Zomato, the app that delivers delicious food to your door and helps you discover great restaurants, has something exciting for its special customers. They've introduced a smart chatbot called Zomato AI, and it's like having a food expert in your pocket. This friendly bot can help you decide what to order for your next meal.

How Zomato AI Works

You can chat with it and tell it exactly what you're craving. It will then give you tasty suggestions in real-time, along with the best restaurants that serve those dishes. For example, it can help if you are really hungry, but are not sure what you are in the mood for. Perhaps, you want something Italian, but not pizza, and you prefer it to be vegetarian. That is the kind of perfect problem for Zomato AI to fix.

A Smart Chatbot that Understands You

What's cool about Zomato AI is that it's not like other chatbots that can only handle one question at a time. This one can understand multiple messages and figure out what you want to eat.

Vaibhav Bhutani, a member of Zomato's AI product team, explained, "Our AI can answer tricky questions like 'What should I eat when I'm feeling tired?' or 'Can you suggest something high in protein and low in carbs?' It's really helpful!"

Back in June, we heard that Zomato was working on making our food experience even better with the help of AI. They wanted to hire experts who know all about machine learning and natural language processing to create awesome AI-powered tools. And now, here we are with Zomato AI.

But wait, there's more! Zomato's rival, Swiggy, is also getting in on the action. They are planning to launch their own AI chatbot in September. So, whether you choose Zomato or Swiggy, you will soon have a friendly AI buddy to help you pick the tastiest food. It's a win-win for food lovers.