Home Tech News Zoom Boosts Outlook With Move Beyond Video Calls

Zoom Boosts Outlook With Move Beyond Video Calls

Zoom Video Communications Inc. raised its annual forecasts, a sign of progress on its effort to sell more products to large enterprise customers. The shares gained about 4% in extended trading.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 10:13 IST
How frontline workers can take to Microsoft Teams - 3 ways
image caption
1/5 Microsoft’s recent Work Trend Index disclosed that 1 in 2 frontline workers face burnout, and a staggering 45% contemplate switching jobs within a year.  (Pexels)
Cutting-edge technology, however, is fast emerging as the key to success. Through these following ways, frontline workers are being empowered by Microsoft Teams
2/5 Cutting-edge technology, however, is fast emerging as the key to success. Through these following ways, frontline workers are being empowered by Microsoft Teams (Pexels)
image caption
3/5 1. Intelligent operations: The Work Trend Index reports that 62% of frontline workers are willing to delegate tasks to AI. Harnessing AI to reduce administrative clutter, allowing frontline warriors to concentrate on driving business growth. With the help of AI, frontline managers can quickly identify open items, such as open shifts, that need to be covered with a new Shifts plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot.  (Microsoft )
image caption
4/5 2. Effortless communication: These important messages are delivered through push notifications and announcements that surface in the home experience within Teams. With Copilot in Microsoft Viva Engage, corporate communicators get suggestions to further personalize messages, adjust tone and length, and even suggest relevant images to help drive engagement on the frontline.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/5 3. Trusted experiences: To deal with privacy and compliance issues, organizations will soon be able to enrol Android and iOS devices into Microsoft Entra ID shared device mode to enable a single sign-in and out experience for various Microsoft apps. This will allow frontline workers to quickly and compliantly wipe their device for the next shift.   (Microsoft)
Zoom
View all Images
Zoom’s plan to resuscitate growth hinges on expanding its tools for large businesses, such as phone platforms, customer service systems, calendar applications and chat features. (REUTERS)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. raised its annual forecasts, a sign of progress on its effort to sell more products to large enterprise customers. The shares gained about 4% in extended trading.

Revenue for the year ending in January 2024 will be as much as $4.5 billion, the company said Monday in a statement. In May, Zoom projected annual sales of about $4.48 billion. Annual earnings, excluding some items, will be $4.63 to $4.67 a share, compared with a previous forecast of $4.25 to $4.31.

Investors have been concerned about the stagnation of Zoom's once-explosive sales as the company's central videoconferencing software is challenged by major rivals, such as Microsoft Corp. Zoom's plan to resuscitate growth hinges on expanding its tools for large businesses, such as phone platforms, customer service systems, calendar applications and chat features, fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence. It has invested in AI startup Anthropic and announced it would acquire workplace communication tool Workvivo.

Fiscal second-quarter enterprise revenue increased 10% to $659.5 million, topping analysts' estimates. This outperformance bodes well for Zoom's plan to offer more services to large companies, said Bloomberg Intelligence's John Butler. Online sales to consumers and small business declined 4.3% to $479.2 million.

“Our increased total revenue guidance reflects a consistent view on Enterprise, with tempered expectations for Online for the remainder of the year,” Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg said during a conference call on the results.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had 218,100 enterprise customers in the period ended July 31, an increase of 6.9% from a year earlier. Of those customers, 3,672 contributed more than $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue, a gain of almost 18% from a year earlier.

Steckelberg also touted demand for Zoom's new non-video products. Zoom Phone reached roughly $500 million in annualized run rate revenue while its contact center tool passed 500 customers, she said. While some customers have reduced their workforces, which affected spending on Zoom, the company has been successful in cross-selling new products to “replace that revenue,” Steckelberg said.

In the fiscal second quarter, Zoom reported total revenue increased 3.6% to $1.14 billion. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.34 a share. Both topped analysts' average estimate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shares jumped to a high of $74.50 in extended trading after closing at $67.27 in New York. The company has missed out on a major tech rally, with the stock declining about 1% this year.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 10:13 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
bgfdgf_1691331877942
Top 5 ChatGPT tricks to improve workplace productivity
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets