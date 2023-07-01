Home Tech YouTube threatens to disable videos if you don't do this shocking thing

YouTube threatens to disable videos if you don't do this shocking thing

YouTube is actually threatening to stop you from watching videos unless you do something really unpleasant first.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 13:41 IST
Netflix price too high? Watch FREE movies, TV shows on YouTube
image caption
1/7 The US video-sharing company YouTube has announced in the blogpost that it is expanding its library of free content with ads to compete with competitor Netflix. Yes, viewers, at the cost of ads. Still, there are more than 4000 options to browse from and it is all for free! Here’s how to watch them. (YouTube)
image caption
2/7 YouTube will allow you to stream nearly 4,000 episodes of your favourite TV shows, including Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda, Heartland, and over 1,500 movies including the latest Gone in Sixty Seconds, Runaway Bride, and Legally Blonde. (YouTube)
image caption
3/7 All US users can access the free movies and TV shows on any device including smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, and iPads. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/7 To watch the Free content on YouTube, you will first need to go to the drop-down menu on YouTube's home page. (Pixabay)
YouTube
5/7 After that, scroll down to the ‘Subscriptions’ options and click on ‘Movies and Shows’ to access the list of the Free shows section. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/7 There, you will find the ‘Free to watch’ section which will show up the full library of the available free movies and TV shows on YouTube. (Pixabay)
image caption
7/7 You need to note that YouTube confirms the free content streaming but with the disruption of ads. To go for the ad-free experience, you will ultimately have to rent or buy the streaming content. (Pixabay)
YouTube
View all Images
YouTube tests measures to discourage Ad blockers, threatens to disable videos for users using ad blockers. (REUTERS)

YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform, is taking extreme measures to discourage the use of ad blockers among its users. In a recent internal test, the company is experimenting with a feature that could lead to the temporary disabling of videos for those who have ad blockers enabled. This move comes as YouTube aims to uphold its Terms of Service, which state that ad blockers violate their policies. Considering that ad blockers provide some much-needed relief to users, this will be a really unpleasant thing to do.

The discovery of this test was first made by a Reddit user, and YouTube has since confirmed the experiment's existence. According to a spokesperson from the company, the experiment is being conducted on a global scale, The Verge reported. When users with ad blockers enabled attempt to watch videos on the platform, they will be prompted to allow ads or consider subscribing to YouTube Premium.

It's worth noting that ad blocker detection is not a novel concept, as other publishers also encourage viewers to disable ad blockers when accessing their content. YouTube's stance is clear - it takes a serious view on disabling video playback but will only resort to this measure if users repeatedly ignore the notifications to allow ads.

In response to concerns about potential false flagging of users using ad blockers, the company encourages affected viewers to provide feedback by clicking on a link in the prompt. YouTube says it is striving very hard to ensure fairness in this process.

This recent development comes in the wake of YouTube's previous experiments with ad presentation. In September 2022, the platform tested up to 10 unskippable clicks within a single ad break, which received mixed feedback from users. Additionally, in May of the same year, YouTube announced the introduction of 30-second ads on TV platforms, causing some dissatisfaction among its user base.

To provide an ad-free experience, YouTube offers a Premium subscription plan, with pricing starting at Rs.129 in India. However, the platform relies heavily on ad revenue, and the declining ad revenue in the past three quarters may have prompted this new initiative to address the issue of ad blockers.

As of now, the impact of this experiment is limited to a small number of users, and YouTube has not disclosed the exact number of participants or the regions involved in the test. Depending on the results, the experiment may be expanded to a broader audience globally if deemed effective in curbing ad blocker usage.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 13:41 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets