 Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Camon 16 Premier

    Tecno Camon 16 Premier is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon 16 Premier from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon 16 Premier now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    128 GB
    6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    48 MP + 8 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 86 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Tecno Camon 16 Premier Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4500 mAh
    • 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 48 MP + 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Flash, 18W
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 48 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 2" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size) 8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Dual
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • F1.89
    Design
    • 9.1 mm
    • 210 grams
    • 170.6 mm
    • Glacial Silver
    • 77.1 mm
    Display
    • 392 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2460 pixels
    • 90 %
    • 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 84.84 %
    • 480 nits
    • 90 Hz
    • 20.5:9
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Tecno
    • January 16, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Camon 16 Premier
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.248 W/kg, Body: 0.879 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G76 MC4
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G90T
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    Tecno Camon 16 Premier FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Camon 16 Premier in India?

    Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in India at 16,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (48 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Camon 16 Premier?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Camon 16 Premier?

    What is the Tecno Camon 16 Premier Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Camon 16 Premier Waterproof?

    View More

    Tecno Camon 16 Premier