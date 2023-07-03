 Tecno Spark 10 5g 256gb Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Tecno Spark 10 5G 256GB

Tecno Spark 10 5G 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 50 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark 10 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark 10 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 03 July 2023
Key Specs
₹14,999
256 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 0.08 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Tecno Spark 10 5G 256GB Price in India

Tecno Spark 10 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 10 5G 256GB is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.

Tecno Spark 10 5g 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 50 MP + 0.08 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Flash, 18W: 50 % in 50 minutes
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F1.6
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 8.4 mm
  • 164.4 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 75.5 mm
  • Meta Black, Meta White, Meta Blue
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 720 x 1612 pixels
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 267 ppi
  • 480 nits
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 84.73 %
  • 90 Hz
General
  • Yes
  • HiOS
  • Tecno
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • May 1, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v13
  • Spark 10 5G 256GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • DTS Sound
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • 7 nm
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • Mali-G57 MC2
Smart TV Features
  • 50 MP + 0.08 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 256 GB
    Tecno Spark 10 5g 256gb