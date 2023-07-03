Tecno Spark 10 5g 256gb Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Spark 10 5G
Tecno Spark 10 5G (Meta Blue, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage)|16GB Expandable RAM | Ultra Clear 50MP Superior Rear Camera| Dimensity 6020 7nm Powerful 5G Processor
₹13,999
₹15,499
Buy Now
Tecno Spark 10 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 10 5G 256GB is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.
Tecno Spark 10 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Tecno Spark 10 5G 256GB is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.