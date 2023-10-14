 Tecno Spark 11c Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Tecno Spark 11C

Tecno Spark 11C is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,790 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹14,790 (speculated)
128 GB
6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
5500 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Spark 11C Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Spark 11C in India is Rs. 14,790.  This is the Tecno Spark 11C base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Tecno Spark 11C in India is Rs. 14,790.  This is the Tecno Spark 11C base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Tecno Spark 11C

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Tecno Spark 11c Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
  • 32 MP
  • 5500 mAh
  • 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 5500 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast
Camera
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
  • 381 ppi
General
  • Tecno
  • Android v12
  • October 26, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T
  • 6 nm
  • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 128 GB
