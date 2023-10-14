Tecno Spark 11c Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Spark 11C Tecno Spark 11C is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,790 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹14,790 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.9 inches (17.53 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T Rear Camera 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5500 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Spark 11c Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T

Front Camera 32 MP

Battery 5500 mAh

Rear Camera 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.9 inches (17.53 cm) Battery Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Capacity 5500 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)

Pixel Density 381 ppi General Brand Tecno

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 26, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Graphics Mali-G68 MC4

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T

Fabrication 6 nm

CPU Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

