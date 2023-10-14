Tecno Spark 11t Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Spark 11T Tecno Spark 11T is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,790 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

Key Specs
Price ₹14,790 (speculated)
Internal Memory 128 GB
Display 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877
Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera 32 MP
Battery 6000 mAh
Operating System Android v12
RAM 6 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Spark 11t Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Size 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 381 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD General Operating System Android v12

Brand Tecno

Launch Date September 18, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance RAM 6 GB

Fabrication 6 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G68 MC4

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

