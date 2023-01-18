Tecno Spark Power 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Summary

Tecno Spark Power 2 was launched in 2020. It's a budget smartphone with a dot notch screen, quad-rear camera configuration, powerful processor and a massive battery, supporting fast charging. HiOS 6.1 runs on top of Android 10 in Spark Power 2. The smartphone is around 9.2mm thick and weighs around 220g. It is available in three colour variants: Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey and Fascinating Purple.



Price



The Tecno Spark Power 2 is priced at Rs 9,999 for its lone model with 4+64GB configuration.



Storage



The Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with an internal storage of 64GB, which can be extended to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Tecno Spark Power 2 is equipped with a HD+ (720×1640) display. The display is 7.0 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The smartphone's display has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent and has a pixel density of 256 ppi.



Processor



The Tecno Spark Power 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, which has eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores and can clock a speed upto 2 GHz. A PowerVR GE8320 GPU is included in the octa-core system on chip.



Camera



A 16MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a QVGA depth sensor make up the Tecno Spark Power 2's quad rear camera configuration. It has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera on the front. Bokeh mode, scene detection, AI HDR, Google Lens, and AI Beauty are amongst the camera modes supported by the phone.



Battery



The Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a 6000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.



Top rivals



Honor 7A, Samsung Galaxy M12, Realme Narzo 50A and Redmi 9 are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Tecno Spark Power 2. Light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer are amongst the sensors on the smartphone.



