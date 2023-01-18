 Tecno Spark Power 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Spark Power 2

    Tecno Spark Power 2

    Tecno Spark Power 2 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Spark Power 2 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Spark Power 2 now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    64 GB
    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Tecno Spark Power 2 Summary

    Tecno Spark Power 2 was launched in 2020. It's a budget smartphone with a dot notch screen, quad-rear camera configuration, powerful processor and a massive battery, supporting fast charging. HiOS 6.1 runs on top of Android 10 in Spark Power 2. The smartphone is around 9.2mm thick and weighs around 220g. It is available in three colour variants: Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey and Fascinating Purple.

    Price

    The Tecno Spark Power 2 is priced at Rs 9,999 for its lone model with 4+64GB configuration.

    Storage

    The Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with an internal storage of 64GB, which can be extended to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Tecno Spark Power 2 is equipped with a HD+ (720×1640) display. The display is 7.0 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The smartphone's display has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent and has a pixel density of 256 ppi.

    Processor

    The Tecno Spark Power 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, which has eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores and can clock a speed upto 2 GHz. A PowerVR GE8320 GPU is included in the octa-core system on chip.

    Camera

    A 16MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a QVGA depth sensor make up the Tecno Spark Power 2's quad rear camera configuration. It has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera on the front. Bokeh mode, scene detection, AI HDR, Google Lens, and AI Beauty are amongst the camera modes supported by the phone.

    Battery

    The Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a 6000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

    Top rivals

    Honor 7A, Samsung Galaxy M12, Realme Narzo 50A and Redmi 9 are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Tecno Spark Power 2. Light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer are amongst the sensors on the smartphone.

    Reference-

    https://www.tecno-mobile.in/spark-series/product-detail/product/spark-power-2/#/ https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/tecno-spark-power-2-price-in-india-94849%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Tecno Spark Power 2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 174.9 mm
    • Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey
    • 79.6 mm
    • 220 grams
    • 9.2 mm
    Display
    • 83.71 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 256 ppi
    • 90.6 %
    • 480 nits
    • 7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Yes
    • June 23, 2020 (Official)
    • Tecno
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Spark Power 2
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.849 W/kg, Body: 0.795 W/kg
    • No
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • 16MP + 5MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Tecno Spark Power 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Spark Power 2 in India?

    Tecno Spark Power 2 price in India at 25,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Spark Power 2?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Spark Power 2?

    What is the Tecno Spark Power 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Spark Power 2 Waterproof?

    Tecno Spark Power 2