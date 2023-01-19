 Ulefone X Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Ulefone X

    Ulefone X is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 24,500 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Ulefone X from HT Tech. Buy Ulefone X now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32659/heroimage/127908-v2-ulefone-x-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32659/images/Design/127908-v2-ulefone-x-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32659/images/Design/127908-v2-ulefone-x-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32659/images/Design/127908-v2-ulefone-x-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹24,500
    64 GB
    5.85 inches (14.86 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 5 MP
    8 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Ulefone X Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.85 inches (14.86 cm)
    • 3300 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 290 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 290 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3300 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.4
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    Design
    • 150.9 mm
    • 217 grams
    • 73.4 mm
    • 9 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 286 ppi
    • 5.85 inches (14.86 cm)
    • 720 x 1512 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 77.77 %
    General
    • Ulefone
    • August 26, 2018 (Official)
    • X
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Mali-G71 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6763T
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Ulefone X FAQs

    What is the price of the Ulefone X in India?

    Ulefone X price in India at 12,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6763T; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Ulefone X?

    How many colors are available in Ulefone X?

    How long does the Ulefone X last?

    What is the Ulefone X Battery Capacity?

    Is Ulefone X Waterproof?

    View More

    Ulefone X