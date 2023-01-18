 Vivo S1 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo S1 6GB RAM

    Vivo S1 6GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo S1 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo S1 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Vivo S1 6GB RAM Price in India

    Vivo S1 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.17,990. The lowest price of Vivo S1 6GB RAM is Rs.15,999 on amazon.in.

    Vivo S1 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 01h 52m 11s
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 4500 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F1.78
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 159.5 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 179 grams
    • 75.2 mm
    • Diamond Black, Skyline Blue, Fusion Black
    Display
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 404 ppi
    • 19.5:9
    • 83.12 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 90 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
    General
    • S1 6GB RAM
    • vivo
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 6, 2019 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 0.756 W/kg, Body: 0.335 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 22.0 s
    • Mali-G52
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio P65
    • 12 nm
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Vivo S1 6gb Ram