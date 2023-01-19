 Vivo T1 44w 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo T1 44W 6GB RAM

    Vivo T1 44W 6GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo T1 44W 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo T1 44W 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Vivo T1 44W 6GB RAM Price in India

    Vivo T1 44W 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.15,999. The lowest price of Vivo T1 44W 6GB RAM is Rs.15,990 on amazon.in.

    Vivo T1 44w 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Flash, 44W: 50 % in 28 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 182 grams
    • 73.7 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 160.8 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • Ice Dawn, Starry Sky, Midnight Galaxy
    Display
    • 409 ppi
    • 90.12 %
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • AMOLED
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 20:9
    • 84.49 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • vivo
    • T1 44W 6GB RAM
    • May 5, 2022 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    • Adreno 610
    • 6 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    • 6 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 30.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Vivo T1 44w 6gb Ram