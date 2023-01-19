Vivo T1 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo T1 6GB RAM Vivo T1 6GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo T1 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo T1 6GB RAM now with free delivery.