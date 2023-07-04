 Vivo V3 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo V3

Vivo V3 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 16,799 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 2550 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V3 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V3 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹16,799
32 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP
8 MP
2550 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
3 GB
amazon
₹ 17,500 M.R.P. ₹20,000
Vivo V3 Price in India

Vivo V3 price in India starts at Rs.16,799. The lowest price of Vivo V3 is Rs.18,980 on amazon.in.

Vivo V3 price in India starts at Rs.16,799. The lowest price of Vivo V3 is Rs.18,980 on amazon.in.


Vivo V3 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 2550 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • CMOS image sensor
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.4
  • 8 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • No
  • No
  • ISO control
  • Single
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • F2.2
Design
  • 7.5 mm
  • 71 mm
  • Gold
  • 138 grams
  • 143.6 mm
Display
  • 67.44 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 294 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
General
  • vivo
  • Yes
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • May 13, 2016 (Official)
  • Funtouch OS
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • V3
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Head: 0.761 W/kg, Body: 0.472 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Adreno 405
  • 3 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Up to 20.4 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Vivo V3