 Vivo V5 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo V5

Vivo V5 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 18,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V5 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V5 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
VivoV5_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
VivoV5_FrontCamera_20MP
VivoV5_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P29668/heroimage/108474-v2-vivo-v5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV5_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P29668/heroimage/108474-v2-vivo-v5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV5_4
VivoV5_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
VivoV5_FrontCamera_20MP"
VivoV5_Ram_4GB"
VivoV5_3"
VivoV5_4"
Key Specs
₹18,499
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP
20 MP
3000 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
4 GB
Vivo V5 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3000 mAh
  • 20 MP
  • 13 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • 3000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
Camera
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.2
  • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size)
  • Exmor RS
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • ISO control
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 154 grams
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • Crown Gold, Grey
  • 153.8 mm
  • 75.5 mm
  • 7.5 mm
Display
  • 16:9
  • 71.65 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 267 ppi
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Yes
  • vivo
  • Funtouch OS
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • November 26, 2016 (Official)
  • V5
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 0.224 W/kg, Body: 0.767 W/kg
  • No
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 28 nm
  • LPDDR3
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • MediaTek MT6750
  • Mali-T860 MP2
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • Front
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Vivo Cloud, WPS
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Vivo V5