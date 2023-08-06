Vivo V5 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo V5 Vivo V5 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 18,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V5 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V5 now with free delivery.