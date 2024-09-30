 Android 15 release: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets big update before Pixel 9 series | Mobile News

Android 15 release: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets big update before Pixel 9 series

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets the new stable version of Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 update ahead of the Google Pixel smartphones. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 30 2024, 09:42 IST
Vivo devices are getting the Funtouch OS 15 update before Android 15 rolls out to the Pixel 9 series. (Vivo)

In a surprising move, Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 has started to roll out in some of Vivo's smartphones. While Google Pixel users are waiting to get their hands on the new OS update, Vivo has already taken the lead in giving us a glimpse into what the new generation Android version looks like. Reportedly, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the company's latest book-style foldable smartphone is getting a newer Android version with Funtouch OS skin on top. Know why it's a big deal for the Pixel 9 series users. 

Also read: Android 15 release: Here's when Pixel phones may get big Google update

Vivo phones getting Android 15-based OS updates

This year, Google launched the Pixel 9 series with Android 14 out of the box, leaving the users disappointed. Now, the Android 15 release is nearing and it is expected to roll out for Pixel users sometime in October. However, just before its official release, Vivo started to roll out Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 for its foldable smartphone, the  Vvo X Fold 3 Pro last week in India and Indonesia, and people are not happy about the release. 

Also read: Android 15 now available for these users with limited access; General rollout coming soon

Reports suggest that the new Funtouch OS 15 on the Vivo foldable smartphone includes several new customisation options, power consumption optimisation, system effects, smooth experiences, and more. The roll-out is unusual, as a foldable smartphone requires additional customisations for cover display and main display. On the other hand, the apps also require fine-tuning on how apps interact in a foldable setup. 

Google recently released the AOSP for Android 15 for custom Android skins such as OxygenOS, Funtouch OS, OneUI and others. However,  it's uncanny how Vivo rapidly developed the new OS skin, conducted its testing and rolled out the stable version to the users instantly before Google and Samsung.

Also read: Pixel 9 users face Android 15 update delay: Here's when to expect it

Now, the question which may arise in Android users' minds, is whether any other OEM is planning for early release. Well, we will have to see what others have planned in the coming week. As far as Samsung is concerned, the OneUI 7 based on Android 15 has currently been delayed. Now, the only smartphones which may get the Android 15 are the Pixel 9 smartphones. 

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 09:42 IST
