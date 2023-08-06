 Vivo X60 Pro Plus Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

Vivo X60 Pro Plus is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 69,990 in India with 50 MP + 48 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor , 4200 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X60 Pro Plus from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X60 Pro Plus now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹69,990
256 GB
6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
50 MP + 48 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP
32 MP
4200 mAh
Android v11
12 GB
Vivo X60 Pro Plus Price in India

Vivo X60 Pro Plus price in India starts at Rs.69,990. The lowest price of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is Rs.62,999 on amazon.in.

Vivo X60 Pro Plus price in India starts at Rs.69,990. The lowest price of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is Rs.62,999 on amazon.in.


Vivo X60 Pro Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 48 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • 32 MP
  • 4200 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • 4200 mAh
  • 01h 05m 25s
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes, Flash, 55W
Camera
  • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • F2.45
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • F1.57
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • S5KGN1, ISOCELL Plus
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Emperor Blue
  • 158.5 mm
  • 73.3 mm
  • 191 grams
  • 9.1 mm
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 398 ppi
  • 19.8:9
  • 1080 x 2376 pixels
  • 1300 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 89.43 %
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • 92.7 %
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 120 Hz
General
  • March 25, 2021 (Official)
  • X60 Pro Plus
  • Android v11
  • Yes
  • Funtouch OS
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • vivo
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 0.80 W/kg, Body: 0.47 W/kg
  • 5G Bands: TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 2000(band 23) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
  • LPDDR5
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • 12 GB
  • Adreno 660
  • 16.0 s
  • 5 nm
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
    Vivo X60 Pro Plus