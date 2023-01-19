Vivo Y12 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y12 Vivo Y12 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 12,490 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y12 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y12 now with free delivery.