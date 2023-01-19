 Vivo Y1s 3gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y1s 3GB RAM

    Vivo Y1s 3GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,490 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4030 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y1s 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y1s 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36178/heroimage/145151-v1-vivo-y1s-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36178/images/Design/145151-v1-vivo-y1s-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36178/images/Design/145151-v1-vivo-y1s-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36178/images/Design/145151-v1-vivo-y1s-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36178/images/Design/145151-v1-vivo-y1s-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Vivo Y1s 3GB RAM Price in India

    Vivo Y1s 3GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.9,490. The lowest price of Vivo Y1s 3GB RAM is Rs.15,000 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y1s 3gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 4030 mAh
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 4030 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 5 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 161 grams
    • 155.1 mm
    • 75 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    • Aurora Blue , Olive Black
    Display
    • 82.6 %
    • 270 ppi
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 88.6 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • vivo
    • No
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Y1s 3GB RAM
    • June 15, 2021 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • 64 bit
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Vivo Y1s 3gb Ram