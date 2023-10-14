 Vivo Y20 6gb Ram Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y20 6GB RAM

Vivo Y20 6GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y20 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y20 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹16,999
64 GB
6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
Vivo Y20 6GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo Y20 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 16,999.  This is the Vivo Y20 6GB RAM base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Vivo Y20 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 16,999.  This is the Vivo Y20 6GB RAM base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Obsidian Black and Dawn White.

Vivo Y20 6GB RAM

(6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Obsidian Black, Dawn White
amazon
Out of Stock

Vivo Y20 6gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • 8 MP
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • Obsidian Black, Dawn White
  • 8.4 mm
  • 192.3 grams Below
  • Back: Plastic
  • 164.4 mm
  • 76.3 mm
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 20:9
  • 89 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • 81.57 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 270 ppi
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Funtouch OS
  • vivo
  • October 5, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 0.58 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 11 nm
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 610
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
    Vivo Y20 6gb Ram