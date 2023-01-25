 Vivo Y20t Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Y20T

    Vivo Y20T

    Vivo Y20T is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,490 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y20T from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y20T now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36641/heroimage/147440-v1-vivo-y20t-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36641/images/Design/147440-v1-vivo-y20t-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36641/images/Design/147440-v1-vivo-y20t-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36641/images/Design/147440-v1-vivo-y20t-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36641/images/Design/147440-v1-vivo-y20t-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹15,490
    64 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹15,490
    64 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 15,000 M.R.P. ₹21,000
    Buy Now

    Vivo Phones Prices in India

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo Y20t Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Obsidian Black, Purist Blue
    • 76.3 mm
    • 192 grams
    • 164.4 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.4 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 89 %
    • 270 ppi
    • 81.57 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • October 11, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • Y20T
    • vivo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Funtouch OS
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 0.65 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 11 nm
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • Adreno 610
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo Y20t