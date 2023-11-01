Vivo Y23s Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y23s Vivo Y23s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹19,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.51 inches (16.54 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G80 Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y23s Price in India The starting price for the Vivo Y23s in India is Rs. 19,990. This is the Vivo Y23s base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo Y23s in India is Rs. 19,990. This is the Vivo Y23s base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Vivo Y23s (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Vivo Y23s Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Helio G80

Front Camera 8 MP

Display 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 270 ppi

Screen Size 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Brand vivo

Launch Date August 28, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Custom UI Funtouch OS Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance RAM 4 GB

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

Fabrication 12 nm

Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

More from Vivo Vivo Y200 5G (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green Add to compare Add to compare Vivo V29 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red Add to compare Add to compare Vivo V29 Pro (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black Add to compare Add to compare Vivo Y17s (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green Add to compare Add to compare Vivo Mobiles