 Vivo Y23s Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Vivo Mobile Vivo Y23s

Vivo Y23s

Vivo Y23s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
VivoY23s_Display_6.51inches(16.54cm)
1/1 VivoY23s_Display_6.51inches(16.54cm)
Key Specs
₹19,990 (speculated)
64 GB
6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
MediaTek Helio G80
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
See full specifications
Add to compare
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y23s Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo Y23s in India is Rs. 19,990.  This is the Vivo Y23s base model with 4 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Vivo Y23s in India is Rs. 19,990.  This is the Vivo Y23s base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y23s

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Vivo Y23s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Helio G80
  • 8 MP
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 270 ppi
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • vivo
  • August 28, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v12
  • Funtouch OS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G80
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Vivo
Icon
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
Add to compare
₹ 32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
Add to compare
₹ 39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 11,499
₹15,999
Buy Now
Vivo Mobiles Icon
Vivo Y23s Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Dark Red, Light Blue
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 14,798
₹18,498
Buy Now
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Frosted Green, Mystique Blue, Matte Black
Add to compare
₹ 13,999
Check Details
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 18,799
₹26,999
Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black Dusk, Blue Tide
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 17,998
₹21,332
Buy Now

Vivo Videos

Vivo V27 ProIcon
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Vivo Y23s News

Icon
Vivo X90
Vivo X100 tipped to become world’s first phone featuring LPDDR5T RAM
26 Oct 2023
vivo V29
vivo launches V29 smartphone; check price and specs
18 Oct 2023
Vivo V29 and V29 Pro launched today!
Launched! Check Vivo V29, V29 Pro price and specs; packs India-exclusive wedding portrait feature
04 Oct 2023
vivo Y56
vivo Y56 launched in new avatar at lower price; check what you get now
25 Sep 2023
Check out the newly launched Vivo V29e.
Vivo V29e launched in India today: Check specs, features, price, more
28 Aug 2023
latest smartphones under Rs. 20000
Get the latest smartphones under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy M34, Infinix Note 30, Realme 10, and more
21 Jul 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Vivo Y23s