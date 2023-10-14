Vivo Y24 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y24 Vivo Y24 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹17,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G85 Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y24 Price in India The starting price for the Vivo Y24 in India is Rs. 17,990. This is the Vivo Y24 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo Y24 in India is Rs. 17,990. This is the Vivo Y24 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Vivo Y24 (4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Vivo Y24 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Front Camera 8 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G85 Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels Display Aspect Ratio 20:9

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Custom UI Funtouch OS

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 12, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand vivo Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 12 nm

RAM 4 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G52 MP2

Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?