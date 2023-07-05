 Vivo Y33t Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y33T

Vivo Y33T is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y33T from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y33T now with free delivery.
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Key Specs
₹18,990
128 GB
6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
8 GB

Vivo Y33T Price in India

Vivo Y33T price in India starts at Rs.18,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y33T is Rs.15,399 on amazon.in.

Vivo Y33t Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F1.8
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.0
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
Design
  • 164.2 mm
  • 182 grams
  • 76 mm
  • 8 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Mirror Black, Midday Dream, Starry Gold
Display
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • 83.76 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90.6 %
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 401 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Funtouch OS
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Android v11
  • Y33T
  • vivo
  • January 10, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 1.24 W/kg, Body: 0.73 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 610
  • 6 nm
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Vivo Y33t