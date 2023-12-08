 Vivo Y35 2022 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Vivo Mobile Vivo Y35 2022

Vivo Y35 2022

Vivo Y35 2022 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 16,330 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y35 2022 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y35 2022 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
VivoY352022_Display_6.58inches(16.71cm)
VivoY352022_FrontCamera_16MP
VivoY352022_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38002/heroimage/151946-v6-vivo-y35-2022-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY352022_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38002/heroimage/151946-v6-vivo-y35-2022-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY352022_4
1/12 VivoY352022_Display_6.58inches(16.71cm)
2/12 VivoY352022_FrontCamera_16MP"
3/12 VivoY352022_Ram_8GB"
4/12 VivoY352022_3"
View all Images 5/12 VivoY352022_4"
Key Specs
₹16,330
128 GB
6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹14,690 23% OFF
Buy Now

Vivo Y35 2022 Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo Y35 2022 in India is Rs. 16,330.  At Amazon, the Vivo Y35 2022 can be purchased for Rs. 14,690.  This is the Vivo Y35 2022 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of ...Read More

Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Vivo Y35 2022 Full Specifications

Key Specs Icon
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
Battery Icon
  • Yes, Flash, 44W: 70 % in 34 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera Icon
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design Icon
  • 188 grams
  • Agate Black, Dawn Gold
  • Dust proof
  • 76.1 mm
  • 164.3 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP5X, IPX4
  • Back: Plastic
Display Icon
  • IPS LCD
  • 401 ppi
  • 20:9
  • 90 Hz
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 83.6 %
  • 550 nits
General Icon
  • Android v12
  • Funtouch OS
  • vivo
  • August 29, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia Icon
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity Icon
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance Icon
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
  • 6 nm
  • Adreno 610
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • 8 GB
Sensors Icon
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
  • Yes
Storage Icon
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Vivo
Icon
icon21% OFF
Vivo Y200 5G
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Desert Gold
amazon
₹21,999 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y35 2022 Vivo Y200 5g
icon17% OFF
Vivo V29
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Space Black
amazon
₹31,520 ₹37,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y35 2022 Vivo V29
icon12% OFF
Vivo V29 Pro
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon256 GB Storage
  • Icon Himalayan Blue
amazon
₹36,999 ₹41,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y35 2022 Vivo V29 Pro
icon28% OFF
Vivo Y17s
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • Icon Glitter Purple
amazon
₹11,499 ₹15,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y35 2022 Vivo Y17s
Vivo Mobiles Icon
Vivo Y35 2022 Competitors
Icon
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Frosted Green
₹13,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35 2022 Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
icon19% OFF
Vivo T2
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Nitro Blaze
amazon
₹16,980 ₹20,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y35 2022 Vivo T2
icon25% OFF
OnePlus Nord N20 SE
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • Icon Blue Oasis
amazon
₹14,990 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y35 2022 Oneplus Nord N20 Se
icon22% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
amazon
₹20,380 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y35 2022 Samsung Galaxy A23

Vivo Videos

Vivo V27 ProIcon
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Vivo Y35 2022 News

Icon
Vivo phones under 30000
Vivo phones under 30000: Try out top 5 Vivo smartphones; Check features, prices and more
07 Dec 2023
Realme 11 Pro
Best phones under 25000: Check Vivo Y200, Realme 11 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more
07 Dec 2023
Vivo X90
New live photo reveals Vivo X100 smartphone ahead of official announcement
05 Nov 2023
Vivo X90
Vivo X100 tipped to become world’s first phone featuring LPDDR5T RAM
26 Oct 2023
vivo V29
vivo launches V29 smartphone; check price and specs
18 Oct 2023
Vivo V29 and V29 Pro launched today!
Launched! Check Vivo V29, V29 Pro price and specs; packs India-exclusive wedding portrait feature
04 Oct 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹79,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,490
₹24,990
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,999
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
amazon
₹31,520
₹37,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹36,999
₹41,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

IQOO 13 Pro
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
₹71,990
Check Details
OPPO Find N4
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
₹98,990
Check Details
OnePlus 13R
(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
₹52,990
Check Details
IQOO 12 5G
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,999
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
amazon
₹31,520
₹37,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹36,999
₹41,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Vivo Y35 2022