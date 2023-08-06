 Vivo Y50 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Y50

Vivo Y50 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y50 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y50 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹17,990
128 GB
6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB

Vivo Y50 Price in India

Vivo Y50 price in India starts at Rs.17,990. The lowest price of Vivo Y50 is Rs.19,000 on amazon.in.

Vivo Y50 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F2.2
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Design
  • 9.1 mm
  • Starry Black, Iris Blue, Pearl White
  • Back: Plastic
  • 197 grams
  • 76.4 mm
  • 162 mm
Display
  • 395 ppi
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • 90.7 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 84.39 %
General
  • Yes
  • Funtouch OS
  • No
  • vivo
  • June 16, 2020 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Y50
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Head: 0.985 W/kg, Body: 0.556 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 11 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • Adreno 610
Smart TV Features
  • 13+8+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Vivo Y50