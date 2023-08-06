Vivo Y50 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y50 Vivo Y50 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y50 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y50 now with free delivery.