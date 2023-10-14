Vivo Y74t Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y74T Vivo Y74T is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 16,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 720 MT6853V Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹16,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.62 inches (16.81 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720 MT6853V Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y74t Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 12 MP

Battery 6000 mAh

Display 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)

Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720 MT6853V Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer Camera Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Pixel Density 254 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date December 14, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand vivo

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3 Performance RAM 8 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 MT6853V

Fabrication 7 nm

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Graphics Mali-G57 MC3

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

