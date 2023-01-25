 Vivo Y75 5g Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Y75 5G

    Vivo Y75 5G

    Vivo Y75 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y75 5G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y75 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36159/heroimage/144991-v2-vivo-y75-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36159/images/Design/144991-v2-vivo-y75-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36159/images/Design/144991-v2-vivo-y75-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36159/images/Design/144991-v2-vivo-y75-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36159/images/Design/144991-v2-vivo-y75-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹15,990
    128 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹15,990
    128 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 15,999 M.R.P. ₹21,990
    Buy Now

    Vivo Phones Prices in India

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo Y75 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2, Primary Camera
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2
    • Single
    Design
    • 164 mm
    • 75.8 mm
    • 187 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.2 mm
    • Glowing Galaxy, Starlight Black
    Display
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 60 Hz
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • 90.6 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 401 ppi
    • 84.09 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • January 27, 2022 (Official)
    • vivo
    • Y75 5G
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Bands: TDD N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo Y75 5g