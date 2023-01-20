 Vivo Y83 Pro Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y83 Pro

    Vivo Y83 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 16,250 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3260 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y83 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y83 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,250
    64 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    3260 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹16,250
    64 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    3260 mAh
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Vivo Phones Prices in India

    Vivo Y83 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 3260 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 3260 mAh
    Camera
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 7.7 mm
    • 155.2 mm
    • Black, Gold, Nebula Purple
    • 75.2 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 152 grams
    Display
    • 270 ppi
    • Yes with notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 19:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 88 %
    • 82.33 %
    General
    • No
    • August 22, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Y83 Pro
    • Yes
    • Funtouch OS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • vivo
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.119 W/kg, Body: 0.530 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • LPDDR3
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Up to 49.7 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Vivo Y83 Pro